Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb Friday said Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) Lahore rally on December 13 will be final nail in the government's coffin as they will be sent packing.

The PML-N leader addressed a presser in Lahore and said Prime Minister Imran Khan has understood that people are behind this campaign and it is better that he resigns himself before December 13.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said mafias have taken over the country but it is time for them to go home. The PML-N spokesperson then reached Jati Umrah to attend PML-N women parliamentarians meeting over Lahore rally preparations.