LAHORE - Governing Body of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Thursday approved construction of 4000 residential units at a cost of Rs10 billion in the first phase of LDA City Naya Pakistan Apartments project. Citizens provided mortgage financing facility by Naya Pakistan Housing Authority and the commercial banks will be eligible for purchasing these apartments.

The 7th meeting of the LDA Governing Body was presided over by Vice-Chairman SM Imran. Director General LDA Ahmed Aziz Tarar briefed the participants about the agenda of the meeting.

The meeting was informed that LDA had planned to construct these apartments on 563 kanals of land in Mouza Haloki in a period of one year.

As many as 125 blocks of ground plus three storey apartments, each comprising 32 residential units, will be built in the first phase. Mosques and other amenities will also be provided in the area. The meeting also decided to construct infrastructure including roads, water supply and sewerage system, sidewalks, water treatment plants and other networks on 8,500 kanals of land reserved for constructing 35,000 apartments and approved PC-1 amounting to Rs20 billion for this purpose.

The meeting also approved the financial model proposed by Aslam Malik & Company, the financial consultant appointed for the LDA City New Pakistan Apartments Project, for making the construction of these apartments a viable project.

The meeting was informed about the details of mortgage financing facility by the Pakistan Housing Authority as well as the banks for prospective buyers interested in purchasing these apartments.

The purchasers will have to deposit only 10 percent of the cost as down payment while the remaining 80 percent cost will be transferred by the banks to the ESCRO account of the project.

MPA Sadia Sohail Rana from Lahore, Malik Mukhtar Ahmed from Kasur, Omar Aftab Dahlon from Sheikhupura, Muhammad Atif from Nankana Sahib and Vice Chairman WASA Imtiaz Mahmood, members of the governing body Major (retired), Syed Burhan Ali, Engineer Amir Riaz Qureshi, M.D. WASA, Syed Zahid Aziz and representatives of Housing, Local Government, Finance, P&D departments and Commissioner Lahore attended the meeting.