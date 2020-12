Share:

ISLAMABAD-The latest person who has joined TikTok is none other than youth activist MalalaYousafzai. MalalaYousafzai has always made Pakistan proud on international platforms and this time she has special reason to join TikTok. In her TikTok video, she said, “Hi TikTok, I am MalalaYousafzai and I am girls education activist. Some of you might know me already you might have heard my UN speech, my nobel speech or might have read my book ‘I am Malala.”