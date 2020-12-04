Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Thursday launched E-bidding system in National Highway Authority (NHA) that would pave the way to ensure transparency in process of award of contracts of NHA schemes.

To this effect, a simple ceremony was held at NHA Head Office addressed by Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed, Secretary Communications Zafar Hasan and Chairman NHA Capt (Retd) Sikander Qayyum. Senior officers of the Ministry of Communications and National Highway Authority were also present.

Addressing the ceremony, Murad Saeed said that as per good governance vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan the NHA had started E-bidding system that would make bidding process transparent, efficient and easy.

After coming into power, he recalled, the PTI government focused on affairs like accountability, transparency and provision of relief to the people.

He further said, “Start of E-bidding by National Highway Authority is encouraging as heavy amount of billions of rupees is involved in motorways and highways building schemes.”

He said the NHA was endeavouring to undertake road building projects on Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis. He said Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway project would be started next year. More steps would be taken to bring about improvement in financial and administrative affairs of the NHA, he added.

Secretary Communications Zafar Hasan said that NHA had developed a good E-bidding system in short period that would not only make bidding process transparent, but also help save time.

In future, he said, the performance of the institutions would be evaluated on the basis of use of technology. He said pragmatic steps would be undertaken to employ modern techniques in affairs of the authority.

Chairman NHA Capt (Retd) Sikander Qayyum said the target given to NHA to bring about transparency had been achieved by launching E-bidding system in NHA. All the stakeholders were taken on board during development process of this system. In the first phase, the E-bidding system would be employed on maintenance projects and later with gradual upgradation its range would be extended to other projects, he added.

Salient features of the implementation of E-bidding system include user account creation, online tender creation, bid submission, tender evaluation and notification of award.