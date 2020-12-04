Share:

ISLAMABAD - The ML-1 Railway-line project is set to turn Pakistan, particularly Peshawar into a global business hub and help open up Central Asia.

According to a report by the CEN, experts call the ML-1 project a “game changer of CPEC” and predict that in future Peshawar city will be the centre of business activities. Not only Pakistan, but the countries of Central Asia, wherein many are land-locked, will also benefit from it.

For the rehabilitation and upgradation of the 1,872-kilometer railway line, the government of Pakistan’s Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved ML-1 project worth $6.8 billion on August 5, 2020.

As per the plan, the Chinese government under the CPEC would provide 90 percent of the financing of the project.

The project is also expected to generate 150,000 jobs in the country. Basharat Waheed, the CPEC project head in the Ministry of Railways, told CEN, “The entire track from Karachi to Peshawar would be upgraded.”

The earthworks under the existing 150-year-old railway line will be completely uprooted and fresh sleepers and rails would be installed with new earthworks with an estimated lifespan of at least 50 years”.

He said the existing railway line between Lahore to Peshawar was single-track, so it would be doubled.

The majority of the old bridges under ML-1 from Karachi to Peshawar would be reconstructed or renovated.

All of the curves between Lalamusa Punjab and Karachi would be realigned to allow the track to withstand a speed of up to 160km/hour.

All 665 crossings over the existing ML-1 would be replaced with flyovers or underpasses while both sides of the line would be fenced.

“From Peshawar to Karachi, a modern computer-operated signalling system would be installed to minimize the risk of accidents,” Basharat Waheed said.

Ashfaq Khattak, who in the past served as Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of Pakistan Railways told CEN that with the completion of ML-1, trade and commerce activities would increase in Peshawar city. “Peshawar will become a dry port and a business hub,” he said.