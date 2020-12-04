Share:

Model and actress Rubya Chaudhry has announced her divorce with musician Mekaal Hassan.

In a post on social-networking website, the actress wrote, "I got married a few years ago, and then got divorced super quickly after. And that’s that really."

"I’d also like to add that divorce doesn’t always mean sadness and death. It also means a second chance at love, at life, at all the wonderfully amazing chapters that may have never actualized had you chosen the dead end as your destiny," she added.

"Choose to thrive. Choose divorce if it ain’t your scene and stop worrying about all the ill-mannered and crass people around," Rubya wrote.

"This is not just about me, it’s about the hundreds of thousands of women who are made to feel like they should be ashamed if their marriages didn’t work out, who are told time and again by their own husbands and in-laws that there’s something wrong with them, that they need to change themselves to fit into some mould of the perfect wife (whatever that is), who are gaslighted continuously and stripped off their vibrant personalities," she stated.