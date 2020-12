Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Frida that the mosques cannot be closed at any cost during coronavirus pandemic but implementation on SOPs must be ensured. He further said that the role of religious scholars is important.

He said this in his meeting with Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadri who called on him on Friday.

Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri also apprised the Prime Minister about the restructuring of Ulema and Mashaikh Council.