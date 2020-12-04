Share:

President of the Economic and Social Council Munir Akram has stressed equal access to coronavirus vaccines, medicines and medical equipment without any discrimination.

During a special session of UN General Assembly (UNGA) in response to the health crisis, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN said that the vaccines should be provided to everyone.

“We must first ensure that the vaccine against the virus becomes available to everyone, everywhere, rich or poor, man or woman on an equitable basis with health workers, women and children and others prioritized,” he stated.

The representative further added that there must be no permission for advance purchase of the medicine.