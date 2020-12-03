Share:

A Muslim is one who follows the Holy Quran and footsteps of Prophet (PBUH) in his practical life. Undoubtedly, Islam is a peaceful religion. Mostly Muslims become true lovers of Islam when they come across the historical moments of Islam. For example, they become grieved when the month of Muharram is going on, do Naat competition on the birthday of Holy Prophet (PBUH), and start paying Zakat in Ramadan and so on.

Here the question is pretty much clear that if we are really acting upon the Holy Quran, why does honour killing, brutality, injustice, and such nasty activities still exist in our society?

Instead of realising the facts, we promulgate that Paradise is ours and others will go to fire.

MEER KHAN,

Karachi.