LAHORE - NAB Lahore is absolutely committed to eradicate the menace of corruption to make corruption vanished from Pakistan. NAB is an apex anti-corruption organization of the country which has assigned a gigantic task of eradication of corruption and to recover looted money from corrupt elements. Banners, posters and screens were hung on all major highways and intersections of Lahore on the occasion of World Anti-Corruption Day which will be held on December 9. NAB Lahore has launched a mobile van which would run on various highways of Lahore to spread awareness against corruption for the first time. ‘Transparent Pakistan with NAB’ on mobile vans and banners messages like ‘Support NAB in stopping corruption’ has been hung. December 9 is celebrated globally as the annual Anti-Corruption Day in which various events are being organized particularly by NAB.

NAB Lahore had started the celebrations of International Anti-Corruption Day around 3 months ago: Speech competitions, essay writing competitions, poetry, painting, poster and wall painting competitions were held among students from 36 districts of Punjab. Various programs with the help of different sections of the community, hundreds of seminars over the topic of “Impact of Corruption on Social Life” etc were held in government and private schools, colleges and Universities. NAB is also determined to provide cash prizes and appreciative certificates to encourage students who have secured prominent positions in these competitions.

A series of incentive messages have also been launched to guide the people against corruption and raise their voice.