Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi was yesterday conferred with the “Legion of Merit” of the Turkish Armed Forces by Turkish Naval Forces Commander Admiral Adnan Ozbal during his official visit to Turkey.

The naval chief also called on minister of national defence, Turkish armed forces commander, Turkish naval forces commander and the President of Defence Industries, says a press release issued by the Pakistan Navy’s public media cell here.

It said that upon his arrival at the Turkish Naval Forces Headquarters, Admiral Niazi was presented a guard of honour and subsequently conferred with the “Legion of Merit” of the Turkish Armed Forces by his Turkish counterpart at an impressive ceremony.

Earlier during a meeting, both the dignitaries discussed matters of naval collaboration and mutual interest aimed at further enhancing the ties between the navies of two countries. Admiral Niazi was also given a comprehensive briefing regarding the Turkish naval forces performance.

Later, the admiral called on Minister of National Defence Hulusi Akar and Turkish Armed Forces Commander General Yasar Guler at Turkish General Staff Headquarters in Ankara, said the press release.

He also called on President of Defence Industries Ismail Demir to discuss matters related to regional security, bilateral defence collaboration and mutual interest. The naval chief commended the role and contributions of Turkish armed forces for maintaining maritime peace and stability in the region. Admiral Niazi also laid floral wreath at the Ataturk Mausoleum in Ankara and signed the honour book, added the statement.

The Turkish dignitaries acknowledged the efforts of Pakistan Navy for maintaining maritime peace and stability in the Indian Ocean region.

It is expected that the recent visit of the naval chief will further enhance and expand naval collaboration and defence ties between the two countries in general and both navies in particular, the statement concluded.