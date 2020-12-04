Share:

Islamabad-Police established a new police post in Phase-II of the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) to ensure high vigilance in the area and ensure effective security there, informed a spokesman on Thursday.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, this new post has been set up to ensure a peaceful and safe living environment, he said. As per his directions, Islamabad police is taking all possible measures to ensure effective policing in suburbs of the city and this new post would be helpful in improving security measures, he added. The DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed formally inaugurated the police post on Thursday in the jurisdiction of Sihala police station. The police post established through the cooperation of DHA management would provide a safe and secure living environment to its residents.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by SP (Rural) Farooq Amjad Butar, SDPO Sihala Rukhsar Mehdi, SHO Sihala Mirza Muhammad Gulfaraz, Executive Director DHA Brigadier Ejaz Ahmed, Security In-Charge Colonel Khalid and notables of the area.

DIG (Operations) said that 10 policemen and a police officer have been deployed at this post while one vehicle and five bikes have been provided for patrolling. He said that purpose to establish this post is to improve security and curb crime in the area.

He said that each personnel of Islamabad police is committed to serve the public and making best possible efforts to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens. The residents of DHA also thanked Islamabad police over this step.