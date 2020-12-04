Share:

MANCHESTER-Neymar scored twice to lead Paris Saint-Germain to a 3-1 victory at 10-man Manchester United in the Champions League, leaving both teams’ hopes of reaching the knockout stage uncertain heading into their final group games.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær was left to rue not bringing off Fred after he escaped with only a booking for a first-half head butt. The midfielder was sent off in the 70th minute for a second yellow card after his challenge on former United midfielder Ander Herrera just after United had gone 2-1 down when Marquinhos scored. “Fred played really disciplined in the second half,” Solskjær said. “He was lucky to stay on in the first half.”

Marcus Rashford had equalized in the 32nd minute after Neymar had taken only six minutes to put last season’s beaten finalists in front. The Brazilian struck again in stoppage time at an empty Old Trafford. While United remains top of Group H, PSG and Leipzig are only behind on goal difference. United only needs a point in Leipzig on Tuesday when PSG hosts Istanbul Basaksehir, which is six points behind the top three. Losing to United in the Group H opener in Paris had put the heat on Thomas Tuchel, who has picked up two points from the last two French league games.

CHELSEA WIN GROUP AS 34-YEAR-OLD GIROUD SCORES 4 V SEVILLA

Striker Olivier Giroud became the oldest player to score a hat trick in the Champions League era, finishing with four goals to help Chelsea comfortably beat Sevilla 4-0 and secure first place in Group E. At age 34, Giroud is the oldest player with a hat trick in the competition since Ferenc Puskás scored three goals in a European Cup match in 1965. The victory gave Chelsea 13 points, three more than Sevilla.

EXPERIMENTAL BARCELONA BEAT FERENCVAROS 3-0

Antoine Griezmann scored for the third straight game to lead an experimental Barcelona team to a 3-0 win at Hungarian champion Ferencva?ros in the Champions League. With progression to the last 16 already secure with four wins from four games, Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman could afford to rest stars like Lionel Messi, Philippe Coutinho and goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen.

BRUGGE BEAT ZENIT 3-0, KEEPS CL HOPES ALIVE

Charles de Ketelaere scored the opener and won a penalty as Club Brugge put its Champions league campaign back on track with a 3-0 win over Zenit St. Petersburg. The result moved Brugge to within two points of second-place Lazio ahead of their final Group F match in Rome next week, where the winner will advance. Leader Borussia Dortmund has a one-point lead over Lazio, which would also advance with a draw against Brugge. Last-place Zenit was already out of contention.