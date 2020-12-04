Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami Emeer Senator Sirajul Haq has termed the PTI government a complete failure and destruction for the country, vowing to send the rulers packing and bring a real revolution based on the founding principles of Pakistan. Talking to journalists after addressing a ceremony in honour of special persons on occasion of ‘International Day of Disable Persons’ at Mansoora on Thursday, he said the second phase of JI’s ongoing anti-government campaign will start from Gujranwala after few days and it will continue until all demands of the masses are not met. “The JI central leadership is meeting at Mansoora to finalise the plan for second phase of anti-government movement. The option of long march on Islamabad is under consideration but it cannot be announced yet.” To a question, he replied that the method of in-house change was clearly defined in the constitution and the opposition parties could use it considering the weak position of the PTI’s federal and Punjab governments. But, he clarified, the JI would not back any extra constitutional move. He added that the JI believed there was no difference between the PTI and the PDM and their only objective was to serve the self-interests. Therefore, he said, the JI was struggling to change the system not the faces. He said the PDM had the constitutional right to hold rallies, asking the government not to use the state force to corner the opposition. To another question, he said the Israel was illegitimate child of the US and Pakistan would never recognize it. He said if the PTI government ever considered the option it will be its last day in power. Earlier, addressing the ceremony, he demanded the government provide free education and health facilities to special persons. He said there should be free transport facilities for the disable persons at inter and intra-city transport.

There should be quota in national assembly, senate and provincial assemblies for them and also the government should announce 30 percent discount on for special persons at utility stories. The JI’s charity Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan organized the ceremony. Senator Siraj and JI Secretary General Ameerul Azim distributed gifts and shields among the participants.