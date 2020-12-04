Share:

KARACHI - The International Day of Persons with Disability was celebrated globally to show support to the differently abled community and work on pathways to empower them economically.

One of the key organizations working on inclusion of differently abled individuals in Pakistan is the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF). Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund stressed on the need to amplify the inclusion agenda and support the disabled groups in order to provide them with services and opportunities which otherwise would not have been accessible to them. PPAF has joined forces with Family Educational Services Foundation (FESF) in Sindh and with Chal Foundation in Balochistan to empower the differently abled. To enhance capacity of these individuals and create new economic opportunities for them, PPAF is providing livelihoods development training to 175 deaf individuals at FESF. The goal is to prepare them for a bright career path under the deaf reach job placement program.

Skills such as cooking, stitching and embroidery are being taught to youngsters that could help them to earn sustainable income for themselves in the future. Students of Hyderabad, Rashidabad and Nawabshah have been provided with daily pick and drop transport to and from the training center, nourishing lunches and education in their native language, enabling them to understand with ease. One of the beneficiaries, belonging to Hyderabad district said he never thought he would be able to become economically independent but PPAF and FESF allowed him to discover something new.

As part of the collaboration with FESF, 240 scholarships are being provided to deaf students of class 1 to 12 while 100 teachers from across Pakistan are being trained on methodologies for educating deaf students. At the Deaf Reach Schools and Training Centers in Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur, PPAF has helped FESF develop training programs and resources for teaching staff and vocational training programs for the hearing-impaired children. There is now a dedicated website for PSL along with a 5000 word PSL lexicon, mobile application, a DVD and a book. PPAF has also collaborated with Family Educational Services Foundation (FESF) to train 500 parents, 195 government teachers and 25 master trainers under the Pakistan Sign Language program.

To further improve academic capabilities of deaf children, support has been provided in developing Pakistan Sign Language (PSL) booklet which is directly benefitting 5,000 children with hearing impairments. In addition, training centers established with the support of PPAF have provided holistic training to young students who suffer from hearing impairment.

Finding that there is a close relationship between poverty and disability, PPAF has been taking measures to actively mainstream disability in their programs and processes for more effective and impactful interventions. Hence they have focused on inclusion in almost all of their programs throughout the country.

In Balochistan, PPAF joined hands with CHAL Foundation for the rehabilitation of physically challenged persons. As part of this project, CHAL foundation will provide orthotics and prosthetics to 500 physically challenged people of the province.

In the last 10 years PPAF has distributed assistive devices to more than 30,000 PWDs. Over 3000 assets have been given to differently abled individuals all over Pakistan to help them generate a sustainable income; this includes 1760 males and 1792 females. Trainings related to health, livelihood, education and social mobilization have been given to 1299 PWDs

However, none of this work could be done in isolation. Government of Pakistan, international donors and partner organizations played a key role in the financing and implementation of these unique projects.

It is crucial to understand that creation of such opportunities for differently abled is not only the need of the hour but imperative to secure the future of these gifted individuals. Hence sincere and dedicated efforts need to be put forward to achieve economic independence for PWDs and comply with UN’s 2030 sustainable development agenda.