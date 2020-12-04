Share:

FAISALABAD - FIA Cyber Crime Wing on Thursday arrested an accused involved in making fake facebook ID in the name of Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib and extorting money from citizens. According to FIA sources, an accused, Umar, made fake facebook ID in the name of Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib and extorted Rs 270,000 from citizens for helping them in recruitment of paramedics staff at Allied and Civil hospitals. On an application submitted by Farrukh Habib, the FIA team working on scientific lines traced and arrested the accused red handed. A case had been registered against the accused. Investigation was underway.

One killed, other injured in seperate incidents

A man was killed while another sustained burn injuries in different incidents here on Thursday. According to police, a rashly driven bus hit a motorcycle rickshaw on Sheikhupura road near Chak 61. Resultantly, 40-year-old Abid Hussain sustained serious injuries and died before getting any medical assistance. In another incident, one Imran, resident of Sultan Nagar, received burn injuries after setting himself on fire over a domestic issue in the jurisdiction of Khurrianwala police. Rescue 1122 immediately shifted the injured to the burn center of Allied hospital for medical treatment.