KARACHI - A 10-year-old boy was killed and six others sustained injuries on Thursday as fire erupted at a residential building located at Dua Chowk in New Karachi due to gas leakage.

Getting information about the incident, the rescue teams reached the spot and started rescue work. The cause of the incident is said to be a cylinder explosion, which resulted in a collapse of a portion of the building.

According to the initial report of the police, the explosion occurred when the owner of the house ignited a cigarette amidst gas leakage. One part of the building has been collapsed due to the blaze that broke out following the blast.

Moreover, the victims were shifted to the nearby hospital for medical assistance while the operation was also started to remove the debris.