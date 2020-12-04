Share:

LAHORE - In continuation of their diatribe against the PDM, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and her Special Assistant on Information, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday termed the opposition’s alliance an enemy of the people and the national development. “The PDM’s activities are aimed at disrupting the development process. This cabal is conspiring to weaken the economy”, said the Chief Minister in a statement.

Usman Buzdar asserted that the nefarious designs of the opposition parties will not succeed and they will surely meet disappointment. “Demanding resignation from an elected Prime Minister is an illegal demand and the PDM should remember that Imran Khan will remain Prime Minister till 2023”, he said, adding that the people of Pakistan will again choose the PTI in the 2023 elections.

The CM further stated that holding public meetings during coronavirus was a political mistake as it would put the lives of the people in danger. “Those who speak for the people should review their negative behaviour because no sensible person could think of holding the public meetings in the prevailing circumstances”, he averred. Buzdar alleged that the opposition was showing an attitude of duplexity. “It demanded strict lockdown in the first wave of coronavirus but now they are holding public meetings when the second wave has become threatful. Those putting the lives of the people in danger cannot be sincere to the people and this selfish cabal has no regard for the masses”, he observed.

He assured that the government will take every step to protect the lives of the people. Separately, Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that PDM is endangering the lives of the people to achieve some nefarious designs.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, she said the opposition’s alliance was interested only in saving its looted money.

“The situation regarding corona is deteriorating day-by-day as the number of confirmed cases is increasing with each passing day. Corona is a bitter reality and the opposition needs to realize this fact. The meetings of PDM are resulting in increasing corona cases”, she claimed.

Talking about Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the chief minister’s assistant dubbed her as “the Queen of Jati Umra”, who, according to her, was in a state of self-deception. “The Queen and her political bond women are unnerved after the mini Multan meeting”, she remarked, adding that those who staged political jugglery were soon going to become a laughing stock. Commenting on Ishq Dar’s recent interview to BBC, she said that the interview of international money launderer Ishaq Dar was full of lies and self-evident about their falsehood and facts.

“Ishaq Dar spoke truth out of fear and Sharif’s politics has been exposed again”, she added. She said that those who looted Pakistan for 30 long years were not the leaders but the looters and the 22 crore people could never forget the continued loot and plunder of their families.