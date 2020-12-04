Share:

ISLAMABAD - Charles, the Prince of Wales, and Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday spoke by telephone and reaffirmed the close and unique bonds between the two commonwealth nations.

During the call the Prince of Wales passed on his condolences for the lives lost in Pakistan as a result of Covid-19 virus, said a British High Commission statement. The UK is providing essential support to some of the most vulnerable in Pakistan during the pandemic.

The Prince and Prime Minister Khan agreed on the need for greater global co-operation in dealing with shared global challenges especially on Climate Change and protecting the environment, said the statement.

The UK is hosting COP26 next year and The Prince of Wales welcomed Pakistan‘s resolve on tackling the threat of Climate Change, reaffirming the UK’s support for increased use of renewable energy in Pakistan.