Pakistan has reported 55 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 410,072. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 8,260 on Friday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 3,262 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties.

Till now 179,240 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 121,753 in Punjab, 48,264 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 17,333 in Balochistan, 31,639 in Islamabad, 7,151 in Azad Kashmir and 4,692 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 3,115 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 2,983 in Sindh, 1,389 in KP, 169 in Balochistan, 332 in Islamabad, 174 in Azad Kashmir and 98 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 5,672,166 coronavirus tests and 44,627 in the last 24 hours. 350,305 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,395 patients are in critical condition.