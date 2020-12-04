Share:

The Pakistan cricket team have had their exemption to train during managed isolation in Christchurch withdrawn due to several members of the squad testing positive for the novel coronavirus, New Zealand’s Ministry of Health said on Friday.

Eight members of the 53-strong Pakistan squad have tested positive for the virus since arriving in New Zealand.

“I have very carefully considered this situation,” Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said in a statement. “At this time, I continue to have ongoing concerns about the risk of cross-infection within the squad.

“There have been a number of active cases identified among the team. Public health considerations will continue to be foremost in our response to COVID-19, whether this involves individuals or teams.

“We appreciate the challenges that this decision will have for the touring team.”