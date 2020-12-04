Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Thursday said that persons with disabilities (PWDs) needed encouragement and support to enable them to be viable and productive part of the society.

Addressing a function in connection with International Day of Persons with Disabilities in the Parliament House, Asad Qaiser remarked that by concentrating on health and education sectors for the PWDs would change the fate of the nation. He vowed to make all-out efforts for policy intervention to bring long-term reforms for the welfare of the PWDs.

He said, “Commemorating the International Day of Disabled Persons reminds us to stand shoulder to shoulder with all those who are supporting the cause of welfare for PWDs.”

The NA Speaker said that Special Parliamentary Committee on Disabled Persons had been empowered to suggest and recommend all policy measures in this regard. He appreciated the efforts of all social welfare organisations contributing to facilitate PWDs in the far-flung areas of the country.

He said that inclusiveness of PWDs in the main socio-economic stream required on ground efforts like the services provided by STEP, KORT, Khubab Foundation and many other such welfare organisations. He also applauded the contributions of various welfare organisations striving for the welfare of PWDs.

He also distributed Khadija Tul Kubra Award among PWDs for their remarkable services.

MNA Munza Hassan Secretary General Women Parliamentary Caucus, while addressing the event, said that she would make all-out efforts to review the existing laws in favour of PWDS.

Muhammad Atif Sheikh Executive Director STEP remarked that bringing welfare for PWDs was long journey which demanded unwavering commitment and determination with which Speaker Asad Qaiser had been endowed with.