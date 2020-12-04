Share:

MULTAN - Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has nothing to do with masses problems rather 11 parties alliance was creating chaos in the country just for power corridors.

Addressing a news conference, Awami Raj Party head, Jamshaid Dasti, at Multan press club here on Thursday, stated that PML-N and PPP which were major players of PDM had been enjoying power for forty years, but did nothing for masses.

The PDM is just struggling just to rule the country, he informed adding that country was faced with numerous issues. Pakistan was seventh biggest country of world which was yielding wheat but unfortunately it had to import it to meet its requirements, he regretted. The former MNA maintained that govt has to import sugar too adding that his party was voicing for rights of poor people.

Multan rejects negative politics of PDM says Zain Qureshi

Federal Parliamentary Secretary of Finance Zain Qureshi has said that PDM’s “uncalled for narrative” was exposed finally as Multanis have rejected it’s power show just as it happened in Peshawar.

He expressed these views while talking to different delegations gathered here at the opening ceremony of multiple development projects in many UCs of NA-157 including Jhook Lashkar, Jalalabad, Kot Rub Nawaz and adjacent areas.

Acknowledging political shrewdness of people of the city, Qureshi said Multan had proved time and again that it was citadel of PTI as it had kicking out conventional leaders from its soil. “These hostile elements have not only inflicted worse damage to Qila Qasim Bagh, but also affected beauty of the city by and large,” he said.

The self-acclaimed leaders had put lives of the masses into danger by conducting public meetings during peak time of coronavirus, Zain said while lamenting that the city had emerged out as worst-hit of corona disease with over 70 percent hospitals’ wards were filled up with the affected patients. He said the government was not afraid of their protests processions adding that had opposition was such fond of conducting procession, it should have waited to let the time of the disease be over.

“We strongly condemn opposition’s over-zealous move of holding protest without prior seeking NOC, thus challenging the government’s writ. It had damaged public properties after taking law into its hands was surely a condemnable act that won’t take place in any civilised society, said the parliamentary secretary.