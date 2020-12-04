Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will meet on December 8 to discuss different options for giving more tough time to the government.

The sources within PDM told The Nation that the meeting was summoned to form a decisive strategy against the government as they were committed to get rid of the government.

The opposition’s alliance is in more aggressive mode after the Multan Jalsa as despite the non provision of NOC, the district administration held a huge public gathering.

On the other hand the government side is frequently asking the government to postpone their ant- government rallies as the Covid-19 was spreading with alarming pace.

A senior leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) without disclosing the name told The Nation that the opposition had many options to discuss against government. He maintained that they will keep the Covid-19 factor while deciding the future strategy against the government. The leader further revealed that in-house change and enmasse resignations were among the options to be discussed in the upcoming meeting of PDM.

He further claimed that the opposition party may opt for long march towards Islamabad keeping in consideration the Covid19 situation in the country.= While talking to the Nation JUI’s senior leader and former senator Haji Ghulam Ali said that no one can stop them from practicing their constitutional right of protesting against the government.

Haji Ghulam Ali said that the people should support the opposition’s struggle against the government with following all the Covid19 SOPs.

It is important to mention here that both the government and opposition are in war of words and blaming each other on the plight of the country.