Federal Minister for Pakistan Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has on Friday said that forget Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Prime Minister Imran Khan will complete his tenure of five years.

The federal minister talked to media in Chaman. While referring to the deadline given by the opposition parties to topple the incumbent government, he said many Januarys like these will come.

He said there are corruption cases against all eleven parties which are part of PDM and the sole purpose of their alliance is to save their fraudulent conduct. PDM’s slogan is to give sanctity to vote but let the voter die of COVID-19, he added.

Talking about ML-1, Sheikh Rashid said the project is very important for the railways’ progress. We are improving the system stepwise, he said while adding that the deficit can be ended by selling only one plot owned by the railways.