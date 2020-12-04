Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - Punjab Food authority (PFA) raided and sealed five food points on Thursday here after food safety teams checked 118 food points in Muzaffargarh, DG Khan and Layyah areas.

The teams selaed Mahar Azan drink corner over selling Gutka, Yasin Karyana store over adulteration in red pepper, Karachi food festival over use of open spices, Notak tuc shop and Sanawan keryana store in Layyah over non payment of licence fee. The unhygienic items recovered from there were also disposed-off on the spot. The warning was also issued to 89 outlets for improvement. Director General Food Authority Rifaqat Ali said that those playing with health of people didn’t deserve any relaxation.

551 fertilisers bags seized

A joint team of agriculture extension department and police seized 551 fertilisers bags from two dealers’ shops in Jatoi tehsil of Muzaffargarh district on Thursday after samples collected earlier failed to pass the laboratory test.

Assistant Director Agriculture Extension Afzal Qureshi informed the media persons that they had collected samples of fertilizers from shops of two fertilizers dealers including Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf Jamil Kamboh and Imtiaz Fareed some time back and sent these to laboratory for analysis. On Thursday, 551 bags of fertilisers worth over Rs700,000 were seized and handed over to police after department received laboratory reports.

Jatoi police have registered separate cases against the two dealers.

Police said that accused had secured interim pre-arrest bail from the courts, however, added that investigations were in progress in both cases.