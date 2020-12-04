Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that around two million families would benefit from the government’s new Ehsaas Kafaalat Policy aimed at extending financial support to special persons.

As the world observed the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Thursday, the prime minister said on Twitter that under the new programme, the special persons would be eligible for a monthly stipend of Rs2000. “This is a step toward a disability-inclusive and sustainable post COVID-19 world,” he remarked.

According to the United Nations, out of seven billion world population, more than one billion people, or approximately 15 per cent of the total population, live with some form of disability with 80 percent living in developing countries. The International Day of Disabled Persons aims at promoting the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities in all spheres of society and development.

Also, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Ravi City Lahore and Bundle Island projects will help resolve economic and environmental problems, besides creating job opportunities and contributing in reducing pollution.

Chairing meeting of Pakistan Island Development Authority and Ravi Urban Development Authority in Islamabad on Thursday, he emphasised on ensuring provision of opportunities to overseas Pakistanis to become partner in these projects. He also stressed the need for highlighting positive impact of these projects.

The Prime Minister directed to frame a timeline to complete various phases of these projects

The meeting was informed that Frontier Works Organization and National Logistic Cell have started work on Ravi Urban Development project and timeline for the completion of various phases of the project has been determined.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the government is determined to provide affordable housing to the people for which practical steps are being taken. He said this while talking to Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema in Islamabad on Thursday. During the meeting, views were exchanged regarding ongoing construction projects in the construction sector.