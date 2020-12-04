Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed to ensure measures for the protection of green areas in Islamabad, saying it was only city of Pakistan constructed under complete planning but now its beauty was defacing. He expressed these views while presiding over a weekly meeting of the National Coordination Committee for Housing, Construction and Development.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz, Advisor to PM, Dr Ishrat Hussain, Special Assistants to PM Malik Ameen Aslam, Dr. Shehbaz Gill, Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, Dr Waqar Masood, Federal and Provincial Secretaries and senior officers attended the meeting. The prime minister said that as enhanced economic activities was the need of hour, the construction sector had a vital role in keeping the country’s wheel of economy running.

He directed that the provision of facilities for the various industries allied with construction sector should be ensured. Governor State Bank informed the meeting that the targets given to banks for the current quarter regarding housing and construction have been achieved to the larger extent. He further informed that instructions have been issued to banks for maximum facilitation of the consumers in that regard.

The meeting was told that over hundred State Bank officers were engaged in “Mystery Shopping” from various banks on daily basis so that information about facilitation of consumers could be gathered and ensured.

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) told the meeting that work on automation process was in progress on fast pace and would InshaAllah be completed by the end of current month.

The completion of this process will help people avoid from unnecessary visits of the offices, it was told.

The Chairman CDA further informed the meeting that the Authority had received the construction plans of four out of twelve commercial plots auctioned by CDA in the New Blue Area, and the construction work on these four plots would start soon.