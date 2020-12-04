Share:

peshawar - Peshawar Medical College (PMC), while celebrating its 15 years journey of success and achievements, has been conferred by Pakistan Medical Commission, Islamabad with 150 slots in first year MBBS programme.

This was disclosed by renowned Ophthalmologist and Dean PMC, Prof Dr Hafeez-ur-Rahman along with Principal Prof Dr Aman Khan, Prof Dr Irfan, Dr Iftikhar Hussain and Prof Dr Saeed Anwar while addressing a press briefing at PMC, Peshawar on Thursday.

Dr Hafeez said that PMC was accredited with all national and international accrediting authorities including HEC, PMC, HERA and WHO. So far in ten batches 1038 well-trained doctors had graduated, whereas 481 medical graduates had entered or completed their post-graduation in basic and clinical sciences in the country and abroad.

He highlighted that in nationwide inspection conducted by the former PMDC in July 2019 PMC secured 89% score and was placed in A+ Grade and got first position in private medical colleges and second in both public and private colleges throughout the province.

The Dean PMC said that Peshawar Dental College (PDC) was another pride of Prime Foundation which was established in 2010 and up till now produced 287 qualified dental surgeons. PMC has pride to pioneer Integrated Modular System in medical education in the province.

“PMC & PDC are the leaders in the field of research and established Undergraduate Medical Research Department in its institutes and conducts annual national research fair/conference regularly for the last eleven years,” he said.

“Faculty is the major strength of our institutes. We have highly qualified and committed faculty in a number which is far above the requirements of Pakistan Medical Commission.” PMC and PDC were conducting 10 post graduate programmes (MPhil and Diploma) in almost all basic medical subjects and 07 (M.Phil, MSc & PhD) in basic dental subjects which were fully accredited by the relevant national authorities, he said and added that PMC and PDC were also recognised by College of Physicians & Surgeons of Pakistan for 17 clinical disciplines and giving training for MCPS and FCPS trainees.