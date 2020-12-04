Share:

Rawalpindi-Police have booked as many as 32 persons including the owners of two private housing societies on charges of murdering a man during an armed clash at Pindh Malhu in lawless Chontra, informed sources on Thursday.

The case was registered with Police Station (PS) Chontra under sections 302/148/149 against Chaudhry Nahim Ijaz, Chaudhry Naim Ijaz, Usman, Bilal, Asim Nazir and 27 other unknown criminals on complaint of Hamid Ali, the uncle of deceased, they said.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas have formed special police teams to arrest the culprits, according to a police spokesman.

According to sources, Hamid Ali, resident of Sihal, lodged complaint with Police Station (PS) Chontra stating he along with two of his friends was travelling back to his village in a car via Chakri Road when he spotted his nephew Taimoor Khawar while sitting in another car along with his two friends Bilal and Usman. “I stopped my car to talk with my nephew when he and his two other friends also stepped down from their car in the premises of a private housing society,” he said adding that in the meanwhile an intense battle broke out between Asim Nazir gang and Chaudhry Nadim Ijaz gang.

He told police his nephew sustained a bullet injury after coming into range of cross firing and fell on the ground. “We rushed him to hospital but he died in the way,” he mentioned. The applicant alleged his nephew was brought here though a well thought conspiracy hatched by Usman and Bilal and got him murdered at hands of the accused Chaudhry Nadim Ijaz, Chauhdry Nahim Ijaz, Asim Nazir and their men. He appealed police to register a murder case against the accused and to arrest them. Police booked some 32 men in murder case and started investigation.

A police spokesman told media that CPO has taken notice of the incident and formed special teams under supervision of SSP Operations to arrest the killers.