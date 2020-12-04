Share:

Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday has said that CM Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved construction of three national parks to overcome air pollution.

In a statement, the special assistant told that a park on 13,700 acres land will be built at Kalar Kahar Salt Range while two more recreational places on lands measuring 8,740 acres and 38,874 acres will be constructed at Kheri Murat and Pabbi Rasool respectively.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that this step will not only provide safe havens for wildlife but also promote tourism in the province.

Punjab government under the leadership of CM Buzdar is working on several projects of public interests, she added.