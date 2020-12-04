Share:

LAHORE-A delegation of Qatar Olympic Committee headed by HE Jassim Rashid Albuenain (Secretary General Qatar Olympic Committee, Executive Director of Asian Games 2030 Bid File) held a meeting here on Thursday with the delegation of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA).

The QOC delegation presented the concept and idea to bid for the Asian Games 2030. During a complete briefing session, the visiting delegation completely unveiled their plans regarding the arrangements and facilities for the Asian Games 2030.

POA President Lt Gen (r) Syed Arif Hasan HI(M) warmly welcomed the delegates and thanked them for visiting the NOC Pakistan. The POA chief also assured them of his and entire Pakistan Olympic family’s support and hoped that both the countries will further discuss and initiate sports program to further promote sports in both the countries.

The delegation of Qatar Olympic Committee consisted of H.E. Dahlan Jaman Al Hamad (Member of the Advisory Council of Qatar, President of Asian Athlete Federation, Executive Board Member International Athlete Federation), Mohammed Yusef Al Mana (President of Asian Weightlifting Federation, President of Qatar Weightlifting and Fencing Federation), Khaleel Ebrahim Al Jaber (President of Qatar Swimming Federation, Head of Sport Affairs Department\QOC, Head of Sport Affairs Committee of Asian Games 2030 Bid File), Abdullah Yusouf Al Mulla (Director of Olympic Museum Qatar President of the Qatari Al-Ahly Club), Saif Mohammed Al Naemi (Director of follow up Office/QOC, Executive Director/QOA , Head of IR Committee of Asian Games 2030 Bid File), Nasser Hamad Al Sulaiti (Consultant - Secretary General Office), Mohammed Abdulqader Al Motawa (Head of Protocol Office/Asian Games 2030 Bid File), Hamad Ali Alibrahim (Member Delegation), Shk Abdullah Faleh Al Thani (Member Delegation), Abdulhadi Al Marri (Member Delegation) and Khalid Mohamed Al Khuzaei (Member Delegation).