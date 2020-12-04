Share:

South Africa to rest ex-skipper Du Plessis against England

CAPE TOWN - South Africa have left out former captain Faf du Plessis from their squad for the One Day International series against England, which starts at Newlands today (Friday). The 36-year-old, who retired from test cricket earlier this year, is being rested for the three-match series after competing in the Twenty20 games against England, which the visitors swept 3-0, and in the Indian Premier League for the Chennai Super Kings. He joins injured fast bowler Kagiso Rabada on the sidelines. Rabada suffered an adductor injury earlier this week and will only return later this month for the test series against Sri Lanka. Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks and Pite van Biljon were also all released from the squad on Thursday as the numbers were reduced to 18. SQUAD: Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Beuran Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Jon- Jon Smuts, Glenton Stuurman, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne.

Remounts, Pricemeter victorious in Memorial Polo

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Remounts and Pricemeter.pk/BN Polo won their respective two-chukker matches played under American system to qualify for the subsidiary final of the Maj Gen Saeed uz Zaman Memorial Polo Cup 2020 sponsored by Artema Medical here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) on Thursday. In the first match of the day played under American system among three teams - Remounts, AOS and Imperial Hydroponics - team Remounts played well against their opponents and won both of their matches to earn place in the subsidiary final. First they outpaced Imperial Hydroponics by 6-3½ and then outlasted AOS by recording a comfortable 5-1 triumph to make their way to the subsidiary final. Earlier in the first two-chukker match, AOS outscored Imperial Hydroponics by 5-1½. The second match of the day was contested among Pricemeter.pk/BN Polo, Armoured Corps Risala and Platinum Homes and after a tough contest, Pricemeter.pk/BN Polo emerged as winners by winning two out of three matches. The winning team first won their match against Armoured Corps Risala with a margin of 5-2½ and then played a closely-contested match against Platinum Homes by a narrow margin of 2-1. The match between Platinum Homes and Armoured Corps Risala was won by former with a score of 3-½.

Cricket Center beat Apollo Club

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Cricket Center Club beat Apollo Club by 8 wickets in the 2nd Group B match of the OTC Lahore Challenge Cup One-Day Club Cricket league round. Batting first, Apollo Club were all out for 131 in 29.1 overs with Usaid Amin hitting 40 and Hashim Ibrahim 28. Haseeb Ur Reman and M Waheed took two wickets each. Cricket Center Club replied strongly and chased the target for the loss of two wickets in 23.4 overs. Ikhlaq Butt smashed unbeaten 83 to emerge as player of the match.