LAHORE - More than 15 scholars of different schools of thought have demanded from the opposition parties not to hold a rally in Lahore on December 13 in view of the corona threats. Ulema also fully supported the government’s decision to observe ‘’Dua Day’’ across Punjab today (Friday) against corona. Public will also be provided with information about coronavirus SOPs. History and the nation will never forgive the Opposition parties who are playing with the lives of the people for political interests. According to details, Mufti Iqbal Chishti, Maulana Muhammad Yusuf, Sahibzada Abdullah Mustafa, Syed Mahmood Gardezi, Maulana Abdul Mulk and other religious scholars along with Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar participated in Ulema Video Conference on Thursday which was chaired by the President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi. During the press conference at Governor’s House Lahore, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that on behalf of the government he was grateful to all the religious scholars for participating in today’s conference and for ensuring the implementation of corona SOPs.

The current wave of corona is more dangerous than first, due to which not only the number of corona patients but also the number of deaths is constantly increasing.

Responding to media queries, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that in view of the dangers of corona, there is complete agreement with the Ulema on SOPs in order to ensure protection from coronavirus on Friday and all other days. I am sure that the scholars will ensure the implementation of the SOPs. Together we must defeat corona. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that in today’s conference everyone including the Ulema agreed that in the current situation any major gathering including political rallies would be dangerous for the spread of Corona. Therefore, we want to ask the opposition parties to reconsider the policy of holding public rallies and when corona is over, we will have no objection to public rallies but for God’s sake, the opposition must avoid rallies amidst second wave of coronavirus.

Replying to a question, Sarwar said that the implementation of SOPs by the people has succeeded in controlling corona in the past. Today, the opposition’s failure to take corona seriously could be very damaging. No one should politicize the corona issue. We have decided not to obstruct the opposition rallies, but it is the responsibility of the opposition to prefer public health over political interests, otherwise the opposition will be responsible for coronavirus spike.

On this occasion, Mufti Iqbal Chishti said that the opposition parties should also take corona seriously. It is wrong to politicize the issue of corona. This is the time when Ulema of all schools of thought including politicians and governments have to take part in the war against corona.

We have been following all the SOPs in the past and will continue to do so in the future as well. We demand from the opposition not to hold a rally in Lahore.