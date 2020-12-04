Share:

HYDERABAD - The district administration on Thursday ordered to seal two restaurants and a mart after imposing fine over violating standard operating procedures (SOPs). On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fuad Ghaffar Soomor, local administration and the district health authorities were utilising all available resources to protect citizens from coronavirus. The Assistant Commissioner (AC) Qasimabad Gada Hussain Soomro has sealed ‘Salwa Mart’ while imposing a fine of Rs20,000 on Zam Zam restaurant at Jamshoro road for violation of SOPs. The AC Muhammad Ibrahim Arbab also sealed two restaurants in taluka city for not following orders of the administration. Hussaini Qureshi Kafe and Breeze Fish Hala Naka were sealed due to violation of SOPs. The AC Latifbad, Ishtiaq Mangi, sealed an ATM of a private bank located at Auto Bahn Road where thousands of women gathered for drawing Ehsas Kafalat amount and advised the women to receive their amount from designated points with following COVID-19 related SOPs. There are 20,000 beneficiaries of BISP/Ehsas Kafalat in taluka Latifabad and they were asked to collect their amount from Iqra School Hali Road and APWA School at unit No 08 during office hours to avoid risk of COVID-19 spread, he said. Meanwhile, AC Hyderabad Rural, Qandeel Fatima Memon, also imposed a fine of Rs15,000 on a hotel for not following SOPs and urged shopkeepers and hotel owners to strictly follow government orders with regard to COVID-19 threat.