HYDERABAD - The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has written to the planning and development control wing of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) to cancel Palm Royal Residency housing scheme, being developed by a leading real estate developer.

The SBCA’s deputy director Qasimabad taluka wrote a letter on Thursday to HDA’s director P&DC pointing out alleged violations and inclusion of the government and a private person’s land unlawfully in the scheme.

Earlier on November 6, the SBCA served a notice to the Palm Builders and Developers for allegedly launching the housing scheme without obtaining no objection certificates (NOCs) from the authority.

“As to why action may not be taken for sealing the booking office and filing a prosecution case against you under the provisions of Sindh Building Control Ordinance 1979/82 accordingly,” the notice had stated.

The builder according to the SBCA launched the scheme, carried out advertisement and booked the plots for the housing scheme named Palm Royal Residency without obtaining sale and advertisement NOCs from the SBCA. The NOCs were mandatory for the public sale of the commercial projects and housing schemes.

Earlier on November 3, the same builder was served another notice by the directorate of planning and development control of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA).

That letter had also given 7 days to the builder to explain their position about illegally occupying an abandoned water course of irrigation department as well as a small part of land which was under litigation for the same housing scheme.

The Palm Group has emerged as the leading real estate developer in Hyderabad over the last few years. The group has so far launched 5 housing schemes on Hyderabad Bypass road.

The Palm Royal Residency or Palm 5 was launched in the first week of September this year. The scheme became Hyderabad’s first housing scheme in which balloting was conducted to sell the plots because against around 700 plots in the scheme, the builder had reportedly received over 9,000 application forms.

Operation against illegal cooperative societies, housing schemes in Jamshoro on cards

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jamshoro Capt (R) Fariduddin Mustafa has said the district administration is going to launch an operation against all illegal housing schemes and cooperative housing societies.

Chairing a meeting of the officers of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and Sehwan Development Authority (SDA) on Thursday, the DC said all the illegal constructions would be demolished.

The DC said an order of the Sindh High Court (SHC) against the unlawfully built structures would be fully implemented.

He pointed out that it had been observed that a housing scheme was shown to be existing in Jamshoro but its booking offices was opened in Karachi or other cities.

According to him, the main booking office of a project was supposed to be located inside the territory of that particular housing scheme.

Mustafa directed officers of the SBCA and SDA to launch joint operations against such housing schemes and societies.