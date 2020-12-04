Share:

Peshawar - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Sherbaz Bilour on Thursday urged the commercial banks to simplify procedures and further reduce the interest ratio loans for development of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) sector.

Talking to a National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) delegation, Peshawar region, SCCI chief said that traders had been facing enormous difficulties in obtaining loans from commercial banks because of lengthy procedure. He called for simplifying the loans issuance process to facilitate the business community. He also asked to streamline and smooth working of the banking system by using modern technology.

Sherbaz also asked the government to offer special incentives and loans schemes to attract new investment aimed to promote industrialisation in the province that would help create employment opportunities and stabilise the economy as well.

He urged the commercial banks to simplify the procedure of loans, especially for development of small businesses and industries in the province.

Earlier, the NBP team urged the business community to take full benefits from the Prime Minister’s Naya Pakistan Scheme as well as other soft loans programmes to expand their businesses.