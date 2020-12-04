Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Senate Secretariat has been closed, with the approval of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, for more than a week due to rising number of infections during the second wave of COVID-19.

All offices of Senate Secretariat shall remain closed from December 4 to 11 to contain COVID-19 cases and for disinfection of precincts of the Senate, according to a notification issued by the secretariat. The secretariat has been shuttered for the second time in a month as it was earlier closed on November 3 for three days due to alarming rise of COVID-19 cases among its employees and for disinfection purposes.

The second wave of pandemic has severely hit hard the parliamentary business because existing Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate 2012 did not allow holding of virtual sessions and meetings of the house committees.

During the above-mentioned period, the employees shall perform their duties from home, the notification also said adding that all employees are required to ensure their availability through the means of electronic communication including phone, email, and WhatsApp etc.

All Senate employees have been directed to attend the office on one-hour notice and leaving station has been banned except for extra ordinary circumstances to be determined by the immediate boss of such employee.

The notification also points out that those employees who test positive for COVID-19 shall send their reports to the secretariat.

Since November 3, the Senate has also postponed all meetings of its committees including standing, functional and parliamentary due to high positivity ratio of COVID-19 during the second wave.