LAHORE - The Punjab government on Thursday made transfers and postings of the following police officials. According to a notification issued by Services and General Administration Department, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Investigation, Lahore Shahzada Sultan (PSP/BS-20) has been transferred with immediate effect and posted as Commandant, Police Training College, Lahore.

Shariq Jamal (PSP/BS-20) Deputy Inspector General of Police, Telecommunication and Transport, Punjab, has been transferred with immediate effect and posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Investigation, Lahore to replace Shahzada Sultan (PSP/BS-20). Ahmad Arslan Malik (PSP/BS-20) has been posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Telecommunication and Transport, Punjab to replace Shariq Jamal (PSP/BS-20). Similarly, Muhammad Hassan Reza Khan (PSP/BS-20), City Police Officer, Multan, has been transferred with immediate effect and posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Security Division, Lahore to replace Mehboob Rashid Mian (PSP/BS-20). Mehboob Rashid Mian (PSP/BS-20), Deputy Inspector General of Police, Security Division, Lahore, has been transferred with immediate effect and posted as City Police Officer, Multan to replace Muhammad Hassan Reza Khan (PSP/BS-20). Likewise, Shahid Javed (PSP/BS-20), Regional Police Officer, Sheikhupura, has been transferred with immediate effect and posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Research and Development, CPO, Punjab, against an existing vacancy.

Inam Waheed Khan (PSP/BS-20), Deputy Commandant, Punjab Constabulary, Farooqabad, has been transferred with immediate effect and posted as Regional Police Officer, Sheikhupura to replace Shahid Javed (PSP/BS-20), reads the notification.