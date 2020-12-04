Share:

LAHORE - Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz were shifted back to Kot Lakhpat Jail after end of their six-day parole on Thursday.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz were released on parole for five days on November 27 to perform the last rituals of Begum Shamim Akhtar. Later the parole was extended for one day on the request of Sharifs to receive condolences from huge number of people from all walks of life.

The leaders of the Opposition in the NA and the Punjab Assembly met dozens of people who come to their Model Town residence during the last six days to condole death of Begum Shamim Akhtar. Before leaving for Kot Lakhpat Jail, Shehbaz Sharif received a telephone call from his elder brother Mian Nawaz Sharif.

Shehbaz Sharif and his son spent a busy day in Model Town on Thursday, receiving people who offered condolences on the sad demise of Begum Shamim Akhtar.

PML-Q delegation led by Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi called on former Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif to express condolence on the demise of his mother.

The delegation comprises MNA Moonis Elahi, Hussain Elahee, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s son Shafay Hussain, Senator Kamil Ali Agha and Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti. PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shahbaz, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Kh Saad Rafique, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah, Maryam Aurangzeb, Rana Tanveer, Shiza Fatima and Ataullah Tarar were also present. Ch Parvez Elahi said that there is no one in the world more beautiful than the mother. “We are deeply saddened by the death of Begum Shamim Akhtar. She was a virtuous and elegant woman,” he said.

Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Senator Sirajul Haq and former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani along with his sons also met the PML-N president.

They offered Fateha and prayed that may the Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.