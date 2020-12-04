Share:

LAHORE-Sheikhoo Warriors qualified for the main final and Athar’s Marketing Champions earned a place in the subsidiary final after winning their respective matches in the U Micro Finance LPC Super League 2020 played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Thursday.

In the first two-chukker match played among three teams - Sheikhoo Warriors, Remington Stars and AR|PR-Sakuf United - under American system, Sheikhoo Warriors emerged as the winners. In the first two-chukker match of the day, Sheikhoo Warriors outsmarted AR|PR-Sakuf United by 6-2 ½ and then they routed Remington Stars by 4-2 to confirm their place in the main final. The match between Remington Stars and AR|PR-Sakuf United proved to be a one-sided affair, where former quite comfortably defeated the latter with a huge margin of 8-½.

The second two-chukker match was also played under American system among Athar’s Marketing Champions, Black Horse Paints Fighters and Nagina Group and after a tough fight, the winners were Athar’s Marketing Champions, who booked berth in the subsidiary final. Athar’s Marketing Champions first played tremendous polo against Nagina Group and toppled them by 6-1 and then they thumped Black Horse Paints Fighters by 4-1½ to earn a slot in the subsidiary final. Earlier the match between Black Horse Paints Fighters and Nagina Group saw the former winning the match by 4½-2. Today (Friday), two more matches will be played.