Share:

ISLAMABAD - Information Minister Shibli Faraz has said the government is taking effective steps to cope with the second wave of COVID-19.

In his tweets on Thursday, he said the world acknowledged the successful strategy adopted by Prime Minister Imran Khan to protect the lives and livelihoods of the people during the first wave of the pandemic. Referring to the intensity of the second wave and rising positive cases, the Information Minister appealed to the people to strictly adhere to the SOPs. He said the precaution must be taken so that the lives and livelihoods of the people do not get affected.