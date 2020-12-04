Share:

Lahore - Chairperson Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Ali Salman Siddique has said that the establishment of Garments Sector Council will bridge the gap between industry and TEVTA. While addressing a meeting at TEVTA Secretariat Ali said that TEVTA will update the syllabus of relevant courses following the recommendations of this council. This will enable us to prepare a workforce as per the demand and needs of the industry, he said, adding that for this purpose he had a meeting with President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce, Industry Ehtesham Javed, Chairman Punjab Vocational Training Council (PVTC) Shahnawaz Badar and representatives of textile industry’s Associations and others concerned. Chairperson directed TEVTA officials in Faisalabad to present a report on institutions located in the city to upgrade them as per the requirement of the market in line with the recommendations of the textile & garments industry. Ali Salman Siddique also asked Textile Associations to name their representatives for Sector Council within two weeks. He went on saying that earlier there was a shortage of right stuff in the market due to a gap between industry and TEVTA, but now this gap will be bridged up. If we can prepare the workforce as per the need of industry then there will be surety of job opportunities for our trained students as per our vision, he added.