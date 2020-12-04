Share:

BADIN - The traders of Badin held a meeting which was participated by office bearers of various traders associations. The participants with consensus and mutual understanding constituted eleven members interim committee for traders alliance including Ali Akbar Memon, Nadeem Mughal, Haji Hanif Khaskheli, Mukhtiar Khuwaja, Muhammad Iqbal Ablani, Dr Aziz Memon, Malik Muhammad Illyas, Khan Sahib Allah Bachayo Memon, Anees Memon, Shahnawaz Zargar and Haji Abdul Sattar Soomro. The traders also passed resolution for re-functioning of OPDs in civil hospital and Indus hospital Badin, maintenance and repair of filter plants and facilitation of pure drinking water to the citizens of Badin, repair of broken and devastated roads, proper supply of electricity and natural gas and notice of deliberate and unannounced power outage and irregular supply of natural gas in the city and adjoining localities.