The United Nations General Assembly on Friday adopted a resolution on inter-religious and inter-cultural dialogue co-sponsored by Pakistan and Philippines.

A statement issued by the Foreign Office said the resolution, titled “Promotion of Inter-religious and Inter-cultural Dialogue”, passed by an overwhelming majority at today' session.

The resolution also welcomed Pakistan's Kartarpur Corridor initiative, it added.

The statement said the resolution "for the first time" acknowledged significance and respect for the religious symbol. The foreign office thanked all the United Nations member states that supported the resolution and global interfaith harmony.

