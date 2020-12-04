Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Food Abdul Aleem Khan chaired a meeting on Thursday to review availability of wheat in the province. Secretary Food presented latest position of imported wheat. Abdul Aleem Khan said that wheat was being supplied to flour mills across Punjab on daily basis as per their requirement. He said that low price flour is available in good quantity at ‘Sahulat Bazar’.

Similarly, flour bags of 20 and 10 kg are being provided in the open market as per the requirement of the citizens. He asked the Food Department to ensure sufficient stock of wheat in the province till March/ April.

He said that flour mills of Lahore, Gujranwala and Faisalabad are being provided imported wheat on priority basis while in Rawalpindi, Sialkot and Sargodha districts sufficient supply of wheat is also being ensured.

He directed the Secretary Food to regularly monitor the supply of wheat from Attock, Bhakkar and Kashmore to other provinces.

He said that from the next year new mechanism for wheat procurement should be prepared which can reduce the existing burden on the government while a competitive atmosphere could also be created in the open market.