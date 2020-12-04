Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Irrigation Minister Muhammad Mohsin Khan Leghari has said that entire construction work of Jalalpur canal project was being monitored on daily basis. He said this while talking to media on Thursday. He said that this project would benifit 80 villages of Khushab and Jhelum besides 400,000 people. Minister said that work on the project was being carried out speedily and land acquirment work was completed upto 35 percent. This project was public welfare oriented and with the grace of Allah Almighty it would be completed by 2024, he added. Minister said that this project was conceived 125 years back for the people of Pothohar region but unfortunately no government in past had started work on this project.

Muhammad Mohsin Khan Leghari said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was giving practical shape to this project.

The canal coming out from Rasool barrage would be 115.6 Km long whereas overall length of smalls canals linked with it would be 210 Km.

The project would provide 40 cusec feet clean drinking water to the people of nearby villages.

Irrigation minister said that the strengthening of agriculture sector was the top priority of the incumbent government and it was worth mentioning that this project would begin the era of development for the area.