LAHORE - Federal Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul and Special Assistant to PM Nadeem Afzal Chan called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday and discussed matters of mutual interest with focus on the current political situation. The Chief Minister said the elements trying to spread chaos and confusion were following the enemy’s agenda. He said the frustrated opposition could not deceive the people as the role of the PDM was against national interest. Nadeem Afzal Chan said the PDM should avoid holding meetings in the larger national interest as putting the lives of people in danger was not a wise decision. Separately, while talking to Zartaj Gul, the CM stated that serious steps had been taken by the incumbent government to overcome environmental pollution and pointed out that Clean and Green Pakistan program was a flagship initiative of the PTI government. He emphasised that a clean atmosphere will be arranged for the coming generations and maintained that the political pollution promoted by the PDM will also be overcome.

The CM said the opposition was responsible for political pollution but the people will not be deceived by the corrupt elements. “The negative narrative of the opposition has been badly failed and the people have rejected the PDM in toto”, he observed.

Zartaj Gul said the CM Usman Buzdar had given a new identity to South Punjab by accelerating the pace of development. “On the other hand, the Opposition is pursuing the personal agenda”, she added.