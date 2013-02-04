RAPPER Lethal Bizzle turned detective this week to track down a hit-and-run driver who crashed into his car.

The Pow (Forward) hitmaker was left fuming when another motorist crashed into his vehicle in London last weekend and fled the scene of the accident. Bizzle managed to take a photograph of the culprit and his car, and he began circulating the snaps on Twitter.com in a bid to track the man down.

In a series of posts he writes, "The guy that crashed into my car on the wkend (sic) wasn't insured & has done a runner (left the scene)! But I have a picture of (him)... Do u know this guy? He's based around the east London area. If u (sic) know him let me know! Thank u (sic)..."

Bizzle later revealed he had discovered the man's name and cell phone number and was close to finding him, adding, "I've had a breakthrough! Got his number, rang him and I recognised his voice, it's him!... I've got his number & address now, hopefully it's the right details. Thank u (sic) Twitter." –WO