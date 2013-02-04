

LAHORE – Hundreds of dwellers of Chaudhry Colony, LOS, staged a demonstration and blocked Ferozepur Road against the Punjab government’s decision to demolish over 500 houses to construct a new road from Ferozpur Road to Multan Road.

The protestors, carrying banners and placards, were chanting slogans against the provincial government and the Punjab chief minister. They demanded immediate withdrawal of the cruel decision to save the Chaudhry Colony dwellers from being homeless.

Addressing the demonstrators, president, Federation of Katchi Abadis, Lahore chapter, Rana Abdus Sattar Nasir said over 500 families had been residing in Chaudhry Colony since 1960 while they had been given ownership rights as well as registries of their houses in 1985. He said the poor dwellers had spent the savings of their entire life on the construction of their homes, adding the execution of the decision would cause an irreparable loss to them.

Speaking on this occasion, Federation of Katchi Abadis Lahore General Secretary Sultan Mujaddedi said that in order to gain support of the dwellers of Katchi Abadis, the Punjab government was deceiving them through distribution of certificates instead of giving them registries regarding ownership rights. He strongly condemned the decision of the Punjab government to demolish Chaudhry Colony, terming it their economic murder and an attempt to deprive them of shelter. He warned the government that if the decision was not withdrawn, the Federation of Katchi Abadis would besiege the Chief Minister’s House.